Statuarian and Artist

Ġużeppi known as ‘Il-Brejbex’, was born in Victoria, Gozo, the son of Carmelo and Dolores née Scicluna.

Ġużeppi Agius worked as a carpenter and sculptor in wood and stone. He earned his living mostly by carving stone street shrines and statues which embellished his native island Gozo. His artistic activities were largely centred on Gozo.

He had his busy workshop at the head of the road leading to Marsalforn corner with Triq it-Tiġrija, Victoria. He also carved architectural ornaments. In Malta he was involved in producing stone carvings in some parish churches.

His works are to be found in various decoration works used during festa days in Nadur, Sannat, and Xagħra in Gozo

Ġużeppi Agius was also a painter and his paintings are mainly found in Għasri and in the lateral paintings at Munxar parish church. He was a great admirer of painter Giuseppe Calì.

He loved music and played the bombardon with a local band.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.