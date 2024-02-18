Artist

The son of Emmanuel and Lukie née Mifsud was born in Paola. He studied at the Caphucin College, Floriana, and in 1964 setteled in UK, where he attended the Hertforshire College of Arts in the City of St Albans.

In 1977 he returned to Malta an studied the visual arts development in Malta. In 1999 he joined the Executive Committee of the Żabbar Sanctuary Museum where he served as the Secretary since 2004, with his main priorities within the commission were the documentation and restoration coordination.

Ġużeppi is better known for constructing metal sculptures and some of these have been exhibited in collective exhubition in Malta and the UK. H also ventured into oil paintings, watercolours, cartoons, and also digital art and comics. In the 80’s he was a leading caricaturist for In-Nazzjon Tagħna and Il-Mument, and other national papers.

Ġużeppi Theuma is the author of several publications, particularly about Maltese artists and their works. In 2006 he published L-Arti fil-Knejjes Maltin Minn Mitt Pittur Malti, a short biography of 100 Maltese painters, cataloguig their works.

