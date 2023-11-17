Professor of Anatomy and Physician

Born in Valletta Hamilton was the son of Dr Saverio Stilon MD and Emilia née Ferro. He graduated in medicine at the UM in August 1874. He served as professor of Anatomy at the UM between 1874-1894.

Hamilton Stilon married Rosa Maria née Gollcher, daughter of Olaf Fredrick Gollcher and Vincenza née Bruno.

On Wednesday 27 June 1894 Professor Stilon allegedly shot and wounded mortally Cav. Augusto Bazzoni, Italian Consul aged 61 years. It was alleged he had caught Consul committing adultery with Mrs Rosa Stilon. Bazzoni died at the Central Civil Hospital on 10 July without it seems having made any statement. The trial of Stilon for wilful homicide committed under immediate impulse of an irresistible passion took place on 21 August 1894, when the entire medical faculty of the university attended the hearing and confirmed an oath that Professor Stilon’s mental condition precluded the possibility of reflection. The defence put up then plea that Prof. Stilon had acted in defence of his honour and the jury returned unanimous verdict of not guilty. The case however presented several extraordinary features.

It was rumoured after the acquittal that Professor Stilon, a free mason had killed Augusto Bazzoni – a former mason who was suspected of revealing certain political secrets – on the orders of the Italian Grand Lodge. The lots had been cast as to who was to carry out the political crime and that Prof. Stilon had drawn the fatal lot. It was also alleged that Mrs Stilon had been his willing accomplice in his plot, consenting to the ruin of her reputation in order to save her husband from the inevitable consequence of crime. Colour was put to this story by the fact that when the scandal blew over Prof. Stilon and his wife resided in separate but intercommunicating houses and Prof. Stilon remained till the end of his life a persona non grata with the Italian authorities.

Professor Stilon was obliged to resign his professorship after his acquittal but enjoyed an extensive private practice and an exclusive clientele.

He died aged 69 years in his residence in Valletta. He was survived by his wife, his son Dr Albert Hamilton Stilon LL.D. and his aged mother Mrs. Emilia Stilon.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.