Sculptor

Born in Floriana, Ignazio studied art under Antonio Micallef* and design under Giuseppe Calì* and Lazzaro Pisani*.

Cefai started teaching at the Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce in 1925 teaching plastic art. In 1929 he began teaching modelling.

On 18 September 1921, while working on the façade of a house in Strada Leone, Floriana, the structure on which he was standing gave way and he fell to the ground sustaining serious injuries for which he had to be treated in hospital.

In 1924, Cefai was awarded a medal at the Empire Exhibition held at Wembley, and in 1925 he started his career as an art teacher at the Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. He gave classes in modelling and drawing for many years.

One of Cefai’s main commissions was the 16 statues for Villa Cassar Torreggiani. He also made the four escutcheons on the Floriana parish church façade and a bust of Grand Master de Vilhena for the Vilhena Philharmonic Society of Floriana. Other commissions included decorations for Villa Rosa, Villa Castelletti, and the churches of St Augustine, Victoria, Saint Catherine, Żurrieq, and Floriana parish church. Cefai won various prestigious competitions in Malta and abroad.

A work by Cefai was exhibited at the MUT premises, Valletta as part of a collective exhibition to mark the union’s 65th anniversary, in December 1984.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.