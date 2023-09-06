Missionary, and author of Ninni la tibkix iżjed

The Jesuit Schembri was born at Luqa and studied at the Seminary in Mdina. He was ordained priest in 1829.

Impressed by the sermons which Rev M. Ryollo, a Polish Jesuit was delivering in Valletta, he made up his mind to join the order. He was received in the Order of St Ignatius in Rome in August 1839. He was back in Malta in 1845 as one of the founders of ‘The Boarding School of St. Paul’s’ which the Jesuits opened in Mdina.

In 1849 Schembri left for Algeria, where he dedicated himself to missionary activities among the native tribes at Douars. He adopted the Jesuit method in dress, customs and eating habits of the locals. Later Schembri devoted his energies in helping Maltese emigrants to the North African Coast, especially in Algiers.

In 1864 Schembri published a book of Maltese religious hymns for use by Maltese settlers during church service in that city. Among these hymns there is one of the most popular Christmas carols, namely Ninni la tibkix iżjed, which still claims a special place in Maltese Yuletide festivities.

For the last twenty-five years of his life, Schembri worked among Maltese emigrants. In September 1875, although exhausted, he undertook to preach a mission to Maltese settlers in Bildat. On his return to Algiers, he was physically and mentally worn out, and he died on the 28 September.

His remains were kept in the church for two days before his burial, due to the great number of those who wanted to pay their last respects.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.