Artist and Author

Ineż, the daughter of Henry Vincent Soler and Victoria née Zammit was born in Valletta. She was educated at the girls’ secondary school in Valletta. Ineż obtained the licentiate of the Royal Schools of Music. She performed as a soloist, and was also music critic for local newspapers. She was employed as a teacher with the education department and then as mistress at a girls’ secondary school and a demonstration teacher. She was subsequently appointed a clerk in the education office and was promoted higher clerical officer.

Soler was producer-treasurer with the Dominies Dramatic Society, the Ferg[a Drammatika Għaqda tal-Malti (Università), the Malta Drama League, and founder member of Maleth. The Inez Soler Trophy, a bronze statutette depicting the muse of drama and awarded at drama festivals, was presented to Sir Alec Guinness when he was in Malta filming The Malta Story.

Ineż Soler was an examiner and life member of the Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce and also a member of the Society of Maltese Authors. Her magnum opus is the history of women throughout the ages, Il-Mara Matul iż-Żminijiet, which was originally written for broadcasting and later published in book form by her husband, to coincide with the International Women’s Year in 1975. The Malta Philatelic Bureau issued a stamp of Inez Soler in the ‘Europa 1996 series’.

Inez married Guido Saliba on 13 September 1964.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.