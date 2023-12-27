Author of the first Cathecism in Maltese

Ioannes Francesco Wizzino or Uzzino was the son of Joseph and Felicita, and born in Senglea. Little is known about this priest and author. He was the confessor of Bishop Alpheran de Bussan.

Bishop de Bussan encouraged Wizzino to write a cathecism and prayer book in Maltese and Italian, which in 1752 was published in Rome (Generoso Salomoni printers), under the title Taghlim Nisrani. Most probably this was the first religious book written in Maltese for the Maltese. This was discovered by Ġużè Cassar Pullicino in his books Kitba u Kittieba tal-Malti in three volumes published between 1962 and 1964.

According to Lawrence Cachia, in his book L-Ilsien Malti l-Bieraħ u Llum, this book by Wizzino was the first book printed in Maltese, and so it is of certain linguistic importance. Cachia holds that Wizzino translated this cathecism from an Arabic-Italian version. This was also published in Italian.

Cassar Pullicino says that Wizzino was a very good preacher, and on 20 May 1753 on the feast of St Calcedonius held in Floriana, Wizzino delivered a speech in Maltese.

It is also known that Wizzino wrote at least two kurunelli. One dedicated to St Anne in 1730, and another one dedicated to St Michael in 1741. These were found in a manuscript at the National Library (MS. n. 23 - ff. 320-322), from volume 13 of the collection Stromatum Melitensium, collected by Ignazio Saverio Mifsud (1722), entitled: ‘Coronelle composte in lingua maltese dal Sacerdote Sigr. D. Francesco Uzzino’.

From the said manuscripts we know that Wizzino also wrote: ‘Lume ai Parrochi, ovvero Avvertimenti ed Istruzioni ai Curati dal Rev. Franc. Wuzzino Maltese’, a sort of admonishing to parish priests.

On the other hand, Antonio Schembri, in his book Selva di Autori e Traduttori Maltesi, published in 1855, enlisted a 12 page-booklet on purgatory, translated by Wizzino mill-Franċiż: Il purgatorio aperto alla pietà de’ viventi or sia breve quotidiano esercizio in sollievo delle anime del Purgatorio (1766).

In January 1757 Wizzino was appointed examiner of the clergy by the Cathedral chapter.

In October 1753 Wizzino had an apoplexy, but a few weeks later he recovered. He resigned as a rector of St Roque church in Valletta. Two years later he suffered from a streaked weever (traċna) in his neck, and was given the last sacraments.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.