On July 2, a packed Royal British Legion hall in Melita Street, Valletta, was given a presentation on An Old Contemptible and an Irish Pasha, a biography of a distinguished Irish military officer, Lt Colonel T.W. Fitzpatrick, by his youngest grandson, 77-year-old Reg Fitzpatrick, who lives in Gozo.

This presentation followed one held in London last April.

Through many pictures and a vibrant commentary by the author, the presentation introduced the audience to “the life of this incredible man in a graphic way that no verbal account can compete with”.