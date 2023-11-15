Founder of the Ursuline Sisters

Born in Valletta, the son of Salvatore Formosa and Giuseppina née Farrugia Lebrun, Isidoro lacked nothing at home but, on being ordained priest on 18 December 1875 and graduating in theology on 28th July 1877, he began to feel the necessity to help all in need.

In 1876 Formosa founded the lay congregation of the Figlie di Maria for young women in St Barbara church, Valletta, instilling in them a profound spirituality. From 1884 onwards St Angela Merici became his inspiration. Inspired by her, he thought of founding the Ursuline Order in Malta. After disclosing his project to the Figlie di Maria, he gave birth to the Company of St Ursula with some of them as its first members. They were instructed to teach catechism, help the sick, and go in search of those who had turned away from God. A further step was taken when they began to live in a community. In 1888, he was granted all permissions to begin, through the same women, a congregation of consecrated life, called ‘The Ursulines of St Angela Merici’. However the company of St Ursula for lay-women continued in existence.

Directed by Formosa, the Ursulines took to heart the religious and industrious formation of lower-class young women and the care of children. Through the generosity of the founder and the help of others, houses were opened at Valletta, Sliema, Gwardamanġa, and Żabbar. A creche and a school were characteristic of these foundations. The Ursuline homes, in the founder’s words, had no income but spent a lot.

In 1894, Formosa was installed as canon of the cathedral. Many persons reproached him because Ursuline homes were open not only to widows, old people, unemployed workers, and hungry orphans, but also to prostitutes. He endured everything in patience. His greatest trial was when he became totally blind.

In 1930 Formosa began to suffer from a cancer of the liver. Having no chance to recover, he refused to accept expensive medicines in order to give all money to the poor. Some clothes had to be provided for his burial because he had none. His Ursulines opened other houses in Malta, and they have also expanded to Italy and England.

