University Rector

The son of the eminent ophthalmologist surgeon Lt. Col. Charles Manché and Giuseppina Falzon, he was brother to Rev Carlo Manché. He studied at the Lyceum, and the RUM. He graduated PhC (1921), BSc (1922), and MD (1925).

Still a medical student, in 1922 Manché was appointed physics teacher at St Paul’s School, Valletta. He then spent two years as medical officer at the Central Hospital. In 1928 he was appointed demonstrator in experimental sciences and acting professor of physics within six months. In 1937 he was appointed comptroller of charitable institutions and senior medical officer with the department of health where he was responsible for the completion of St Luke’s Hospital and for the preparation of the emergency service during the war. He also helped the Police criminal investigation department with special analyses in his private laboratory to solve two murders for which he was highly praised by the courts.

In 1943 Manché was re-appointed professor of physics. He was also local examiner in practical physics for the University of London. In 1948 Manché was appointed vice-chancellor and rector magnificus of the RUM. He faced the task of transforming the university into a modern autonomous institution. The task of putting his vision into a reality was met with obstacles from every side of the political spectrum. During his tenure of office the foundation stones of Evans Laboratory, the Medical School in Gwardamanġa, and the new campus at Tal-Qroqq (on Malta’s Independence Day) were laid. A week later he retired as rector.

Manché’s achievements were recognized by his nomination as the Sovereign Military Order of Malta as a knight of grace (1951), commendatore of the Republic of Italy (1965), and CBE in 1960. The RUM honoured him by conferring upon him the degree of LLD (honoris causa) and was given the title of professor emeritus in 1967. He had also been honoured by the University of Western Ontario in Canada (1958) and by the University of Belfast (1963) where he received the degree of LLD (honoris causa).

Manché was elected fellow of the Physical Society of Great Britain (1946); chairman of the executive committee of the Malta War Memorial Hospital for Children (1946-49); president of the Malta Government Professional Officers Association; member, Old Stelmarians Association; and member, Council of the MMDNA (1943-1949).

Manché married Amelia Gili on 19 November 1927 and they had four sons, Richard, MD, Arthur, Charles, and Eric and a daughter, Marcelle.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.