Composer

Born in Valletta, son of Giovanni Battista and Maria Teresa née Gasan, Josie Mallia Pulvirenti studied under Paolino Vassallo and furthered his studies in Milan under Giulio Bas. Although not a prolific composer, Mallia Pulvirenti’s importance lies in that he was practically the only Maltese composer whose works reflected the impressionistic style in the music which spread over Europe in the earlier part of the twentieth century. He was the only Maltese to have systematically exploited this mode of musical expressions, resulted in notable works that demonstrate the composer’s talent for this genre and his unshakable Romanticism, many of which were accepted for printing and distribution by important music publishing houses in Italy such as Musicali Carisch of Milan and in by J & W Chester Ltd, London. His music was performed in Germany, and elsewhere.

Among Mallia Pulvirenti’s main works are L’Espressionismo and Impressione Sinfonica, both scored for large orchestra; Elegie della Giovinezza Perduta which is a cantata for soprano, choir, and orchestra, Ballata Romantica for two sopranos, tenor, choir, and orchestra,Lettera Africana, a monologue with background music scored for harp, piano, and string quartet, several songs for voice and piano,Serenade Burlesque, Fantasia for tenor, soprano, alto, and orchestra, and an operetta, Il primo peccato. He also wrote Inno Nazionale to lyrics by Dun Karm, the National Poet, and of the Inno del Partito Nazionale Maltese, lyrics by Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, (Il-Gross).

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.