Holy Priest

Dun Karm Cachia was born in Żebbuġ, Gozo, and was baptized by the local Parish priest, Rev. Bartolomeo Busuttil, with the names Carmelo, Antonio and Eugenio. Upon finishing his secondary education, he entered Seminary in Victoria, where he distinguished himself in his studies, mainly through his thesis on the Holy Trinity. Although his professor, an Italian Jesuit, offered him to have it published through Seminary expenses, Carmelo refused.

Ordained to the priesthood on 21 December, 1907, Dun Karm used to say the mass at 6 am., at Żebbuġ's Parish Church. A man of deep humility and prayer, he was underestimated by many, including fellow priests, yet several were those who sought his advice in confession.

When Monsignor Mikiel Gonzi was made Bishop of Gozo, he wanted Dun Karm to lecture Moral Theology at the Diocesan Seminary, but he felt he was not capable for such a task.

Around 1934, rumours that Dun Karm was suffering from a contagious disease began spreading around. Confined to the Isolation Hospital on Lazzarett, Manoel Island, back in his native village he was soon abandoned by all. A set of vestments for him to say mass with were reserved at the Parish and his confessional used to be disinfected from time to time. In October 1950, his health seriously worsened. He spent his last days confined to bed in his residence in deep poverty, such that the Bishop of Gozo, Mgr. Giuseppe Pace, exclaimed "what misery is Dun Karm in" on paying him a visit. Cachia passed away on 20 October, 1950, at 12.45 pm., aged 67. His casket was closed in zinc and no processions were allowed. He was accompanied to the local Cemetery by members of the police force and interred in Vault No. 30.

At a later date, his remains were transferred to the Cemetery Chapel. Thousands of prayer cards of his have been distributed along the years, with an appreciation written by the late Canon Dean Frans Camilleri of the Collegiate of Nadur.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.