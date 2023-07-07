Karmen was born in Ħamrun, the daughter of Philip Azzopardi, Legal Procurator, and Josephine nèe Borg. She was sister of Rev Anton Azzopardi S.J., Rev Salvinu Azzopardi S.J., and Louis Azzopardi. Azzopardi is descended from Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

She attended the Government Secondary School and the Mater Admirabilis Training College, and was appointed teacher at the Government Primary School, Paola.

Karmen trained as an actress at the Actor’s Studio in London and studied broadcasting at the BBC. She began her stage career in 1952 when she joined the BI Players and acted under professional English directors. Later she also acted with the MUT Players, the MADC, the Malta Drama League, and the Malta Talent Artists.

She played the main roles of Dounia in the Crime and Punishment, in Christopher Fry's The Lady's Not For Burning, in Shop at Sly Corner all with the BI Players at the Manoel Theatre, and she played the main role of Jane in Jane Eyre with the Maleth, and secondary role of the Princess of France in Shakespeare's Love Labour's Lost produced by the MADC,

From 1963 Karmen played with Francis Ebejer* jointly with Manoel Theatre in the role of Rita f'Ħadd Fuq il-Bejt as well as in Menz, L-Imnarja Żmien il-Qtil and The Cliffhangers. She also took part in Vaganzi tas-Sajf.

Karmen Azzopardi took part in numerous and various productions for radio and television. Her first teleserials in Maltese were Baħar Wieħed by Lino Grech and Wirt by Lino Farrugia. She also appeared in various other teledramas with Lino Farrugia.

In 2014, Karmen Azzopardi made her comeback after an absence of some years. She was a narrator at an open-air production at Piazza D'Armi within Fort St Elmo, Valletta in the play Faith, Hope, and Charity, produced by her nephew Mario Philip Azzopardi and script by Immanuel Mifsud.

Azzopardi was awarded the Golden Star Award twice as best radioplay actress. Her other main role have included Miss Tina in The Aspern Papers, Jane in Jane Eyre, Serafina in The Rose Tattoo, Blanche du Bois in A Streetcar Named Desire, and Medea. She had an important role in Filumena Marturano. In 1990 Azzopardi took part in the first Festival of Maltese Art held in Moscow.

In December 2002, Karmen Azzopardi was awarded the Midalja għall-Qadi tar-Repubblika (M.Q.R.). In 2005, Azzopardi was awarded the Premju Għarfien Kulturali by the Malta Council for Culture and the Arts, in 2009 the Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce’s 2009 gave her a Gold Medal, and on 25 April 2004, she received Ġieħ Marsaxlokk by the Local Council.

Karmen Azzopardi was married to Paul J. Naudi in 1992. She died on 16 March 2022.