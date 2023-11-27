Statuarian

Karmenu, the son of Alessandru Mallia* and Antonia née Theuma, was born in Qiormi. A statuary, served his apprenticeship in the papier-mâché technique under Carlo Darmanin from whose workshop he acquired a number of facial moulds, very probably after the latter's demise.

In 1914, Mallia started fashioning six Good Friday papier-maché statues for Nadur, Gozo, commencing with the statue of Christ falling under the Cross and following up with The Agony in the Garden, The Scourging at the Pillar, Ecce Homo, Veronica and The Crucifixion. With the exception of Veronica, all have been replaced over the years.

In 1919, he made the titular processional statue of St Venera for the parish of the same name and, at some time between 1911 and 1926, he was also responsible for the titular processional statue of the parish of St Paul's Bay, that is, Our Lady of Sorrows. Originally, this statue was actually a group of two figures which also included a large angel but the latter was excluded in 1935, though it is still preserved in the parish church. Very probably, Mallia used Darmanin's facial moulds for both titular statues which both greatly resemble Darmanin's works.

Other works of Mallia's include a Crucified Christ, St Joseph and Our Lady of Mount Carmel at St Sebastian Parish Church crypt, Qormi. Other works by Mallia include statue of St Francis, Sacro Cuor church, Sliema, St Joseph and St Paul, St Paul’s Bay parish church, St Margaret Alacoque, and St Paul’s parish church, Valletta. He also

produced a great number of angels and statues for village feast street decorations.

Mallia was best known for the angels and biblical statues hence his nickname, (Il-Lhudi, literally, the Jew) he produced for festa street decorative statues of which quite a number are still found in some villages including his native Qormi (St George's parish) where he had his workshop at 178 Strada Reale San Giorgio (today Main Street, Qormi)

Mallia never worked as a sculptor but always fashioned his statues in the papier-mâché medium, some of which date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Karmenu Mallia married Ġużeppa Muscat and they had two children, Xandru – a sculptore and Ċetta.

He died and was buried at the parish church of St George, Qormi.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.