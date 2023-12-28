Archpriest and Politician

Born in Senglea, son of Gio Maria and Euphemia Attard, Fiteni joined the Dominican Order in 1806 and studied philosophy and theology in Messina. In 1813, Fiteni, already a deacon, returned to Malta and was ordained priest by Bishop Mattei on 3 January 1814. In June 1817 he obtained a doctorate in theology. In 1817, he requested the Dominican general to leave the Order and be incardinated with the diocesan clergy. On 2 May 1822 he was appointed parish priest of Senglea.

In 1840 Fiteni founded the Società Cattolica Melitense, and on 28 September 1840 he started publishing Le Conversazione di Filoteo - a weekly Italian religious magazine meant to combat erroneous ideas and anti-Catholic beliefs. This periodical ceased publication on 31 October 1841. Another new Italian weekly publication was started by Fiteni, called Il Giornale Cattolico. This newspaper denounced the activities of freemasons and also gave attention to the local economic situation without entering into political controversy with other section of the press. Between 5 January 1843 and 18 September 1843, Leopoldo Fiteni edited another weekly Italian periodical Il Trionfo della Religione. The paper contained religious articles and news concerning the Catholic Church.

Fiteni was a member of the ‘Accademia dell’Arcadia’ and the ‘Accademia Tiberina’. Pope Gregory XVI nominated him cameriero secreto in 1845.

Fiteni was elected to the council of government in 1849. He took a leading part in the debate on the religious sentiment clauses of the new criminal code in January 1850 and the council’s insistence on the Catholic religion being defined as the dominant religion, offences against which were to bear a heavier penalty than in the case of other tolerated religions.

Fiteni died in Senglea and was buried in the collegiate church.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.