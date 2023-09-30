Author

Born in Valletta, Marquis Lorenzo Cassar Desain was the son of Marchese Filippo Giacomo Cassar Desain and the Noble Veranda née Depiro Tourgion.

He was educated at St Mary’s College, Oscott near Birmingham. He was a prolific writer, and was Cavaliere dell’Ordine Sovrano di San Giovanni di Gerusalemme.

He first married Camille Slythe, daughter of the late Richard Slythe on 23 January 1872. Following her death he married Eleonora Buckley Rutherford.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.

