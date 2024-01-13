Medical Doctor

Lorenzo Cassar studied philosophy and ‘istituzione medica’ in Malta, and afterwards he proceeded to Naples to complete his medical studies obtaining a doctorate in medicine from the University of Salerno in 1789.

Cassar started to practising medicine at the Sacra Infermeria being given a licence to practise in September 1790; during the insurrection against the French he left Valletta and served the Maltese in the countryside after having his exile in Gozo cut short by the National Assembly; he was appointed medico del palazzo by Sir Alexander Ball on 9 September 1800. This post was abolished a year later on 19 August 1801 by Sir Charles Cameron. Cassar was appointed medico principale of the Malta Civil Hospital in 1802.

Doctor Lorenzo Cassar specialised in teaching mutes to speak. He read and published a paper entitled L’Odierno Letterario Accademico Ragionamento in 1802 where he attempted to expose the irrationality of the Brownian theory of medicine.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.