Politician

Born in Limerick Ireland, son of Michael and Helen née O’Regan, Dundon joined the Royal Army Medical Corps and saw service in the South African War and World War I, at the end of which he settled in Malta.

Dundon joined the LP and contested the general elections in 1921 for the Senate and for the Legislative Assembly. He was elected member from the fourth district with the highest number of votes of 871. On 11 April 1922, he was appointed minister for health in the coalition government by the UPM with the support of the LP. He was not elected for the same division in 1924 (273), but was re-elected in 1927 with 956 votes.

In 1927 the LP agreed to form a compact with the CP on a joint electoral programme, but it was the CP which benefited most from this arrangement, only three Labour members being returned. On Dundon’s advice they also refused the cabinet post offered to them by Lord Strickland. He was also elected leader of the Labour parliamentary group.

On 21 December 1928, Dundon resigned his parliamentary seat for health reasons and was succeeded by Giuseppe Orlando in the house and by Dr Paul Boffa as leader of the parliamentary group. His decision to resign his seat was also accelerated by several disagreements with Strickland’s policies.

Michael Dundon married Rebecca Madiona on 7 July 1885.

He died at his residence, 9 St Margareth Square, Cospicua and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.