The Inventor of Kinnie

Luca Luigi (Gino) Miceli was born in Messina, Sicily, the son of Marc-Antonio and Erminia née Farrugia. A brother to Anthony (Nini), Luca Luigi became a resident of Malta in 1935. He was educated at the Umberto Primo and Flores College, and the UM for a course in Physics and Chemistry, before joining the family business of L. Farrugia & Sons in 1951.

Between 1951 and 1959 Miceli received his training as a brewer, and worked in the laboratory at Imrieħel, and was enthusiastic in the production of Kinnie, the famous drink of Malta and Schweppes.

It was of great satisfaction for Gino Miceli to have seen his hard work in the laboratory rewarded so handsomely. Luca Luigi

Miceli worked untiringly in the family business for 62 years, and was also invaluable to the company for his investment commitment for all those years. He retired in 2004, and was considered a ‘perfect gentleman’.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.