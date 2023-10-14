Medical Doctor

Born in Żebbuġ, the son of Giuseppe Caruana and Margherita née Bonnici, the youngest brother of Bishop Francesco Saverio, Luigi was also known as Eloysius, and he distinguished himself in his medical career.

Caruana studied in Malta at the Collegio Medico of the Pubblica Università di Studi Generali and graduated as Doctor of Medicine in July 1794. He then proceeded to Naples for post-graduate studies.

In March 1795 Caruana asked and was granted the permission from Lorenzo They, then the Government Protomedico, to practise medicine in Malta. In 1799 Captain Ball nominated him Protomedico, a chief government medical officer, over Malta and Gozo, and later he was in charge of the Lazzaretto and the Medical Police. In 1816 he was appointed member of the Permanent Committee of the Charitable Institution.

Luigi Caruana was married to Maria Theresa Casha and they had three children: Giuseppe Silvestro, Giovanni, and Margherita.

