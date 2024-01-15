The Caxaro – the Ancestors of The Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton

Luigi Caxaro was created a monetary Baron (once due) in 1409. According to Fra Giovanni Francesco Abela, the Caxaro family were very prominent in Gozo, at one stage occupying the post of Viceammiraglio of that island. Several members of the family served as jurats in the Gozo Università between 1512 and 1719, which was founded in 1350. Members of the Caxaro family served as ambassadors at the Court of the Viceroy of Sicily between 1481 and 1513. Pietro Caxaro* was his son.

Luigi Caxaro, created Baron Caxaro, in 1409 married Zuna d’Amadeo, from whom Manfredo Caxaro married (2ndly) Canchia Lancia, from whom Ruggiero Caxaro married 1stly Giovanna Sagona, married 2ndly Antonia dei Baroni La Barba, from whom Leonardo Caxaro married Eleanore Sillato, from whom Notary Brandono Caxaro* JUD married Caterina Azzopardi, from whom Dr Cipriano Caxaro JUD married in 1593 at Valletta Evangelista Castelletti from whom Veronica Teodora Caxaro married 2ndly in 1639 at Valletta Baldassare Nicola, Jourdain alias Giordano of France, settled in France from whom Marie Jourdain married Guillaume Pierre of Dieppe, France, later of London, naturalised in 1687.

This Lineage continued through the years in Norfolk, Greenhow, Newcastle upon Tyne, Yorkshire, Buckinghamshire and London from whom Catherine Elizabeth Middleton born in 1982, married in 2011 in London to HRH The Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.