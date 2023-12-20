Composer

Born in Vittoriosa, Fenech, who was also a renowned Latinist, studied theology at the UM, obtaining a doctorate in theology. He was ordained priest on 21 December 1861 and appointed Canon Penitentiary of St Lawrence’s collegiate church of Vittoriosa in 1865.

Fenech studied composition at an early age under Giuseppe Burlon, and on Burlon’s death in 1856 he continued his studies with Giuseppe Spiteri Fremond. For many years, in the second half of the 19th century, the able Mro Giuseppe Malfiggiani directed the music of the solemn liturgical functions held in the Vittoriosa collegiate church, which Fenech assiduously frequented.

Luigi Fenech composed mainly liturgical pieces and his responsories and reproaches for Holy Week, particularly the Ego propter te, a duet for tenor and bass accompanied by strings, were especially admired.

He wrote several compositions to meet the requirements of the liturgical functions of his time: the devout Responsoria for the solemn liturgy of Holy Week, two marches funebre for the Good Friday procession which are still played, and his much loved antiphon Levita Laurentius.

He wrote compositions to accompany the meditations of the Way of the Cross and hymns in honour of the Blessed Sacrament. In 1890 Fenech set to music the Latin hymn Almae e Sionis Sedibus which Canon Francesco Farrugia had composed in honour of St Lawrence.

As a church musician, he was mainly associated with Vittoriosa’s Parish Church where he was organist for many years

He was highly praised in the local press, and was acclaimed as a gifted composer who was an honour to his country.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.