Born in Floriana, Vella was the son of Dr Giuseppe Vella under whom he began his musical studies. He was educated at the Jesuit college of St Ignatius and the Lyceum in Valletta. Surely the most famous composer among Giuseppe’s sons, Luigi had the great merit of giving a personal contribution to the development of a proper Maltese musical identity. In 1897 Vella obtained a certificate from the board of the Royal Philharmonic Academy ‘Santa Cecilia’ of Bologna after having been examined for sacred music during a musical competition.

As composer Vella won several gold and silver medals in various competitions. One of his sacred works, Domine ad Adiuvandum, was dedicated to Leo XIII who sent him his special blessing as did Pius XII for the Symphonic Intermezzo written for the biblical tragedy ‘Ġuda minn Karioth’ by Robert Mifsud Bonnici*. In 1887 Vella was appointed maestro di cappella at the Porto Salvo church in Valletta and choir master at the private college of Salvatore Flores. Between 1905 and 1906 he conducted the Prince of Wales Band Club of Vittoriosa.

Vella wrote several pieces of sacred music, chamber music, and lighter pieces; a secular cantata, La Lampada, and two operas, Rosalinda and Giordano. He was appointed honorary member of the Circolo Partenopeo G.B. Vico of Naples. Some of his music lies in the archives of the Conservatorio San Pietro a Maiella.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.