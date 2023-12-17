Priest and Author

Vella was born in Victoria and educated at the secondary school and at the Gozo Seminary. After being ordained priest, he started teaching at the Seminary. He was then nominated a theologian of the cathedral. In 1900 he graduated in theology and became professor of dogmatic theology at the Seminary and also spiritual director of the Dominican sisters.

Vella founded and edited the Gozitan magazine Il-Ħabbar tal-Ewkaristija. He started the Eucharistic adorations at the Santa Sabina church of which he was rector. During his rectorship he carried out several modifications to the church building. In 1887 he was nominated chaplain of the civil hospital. Pope Leo XIII decorated him with the Pro Ecclesia et Pontefice medal whereas Pope Pius XI gave him another honour. In 1923 he was nominated archdeacon of the Cathedral.

Vella also edited Il Habib tal Poplu. Foiliu bil Malti ta Cull Xahar, and Devot ta Maria: Kari Malti ta Cull xahar iddedicati lil Madonna ta Pinu between 1 December 1888 and September-October 1919. This was a Gozitan religious periodical dealing with various aspects of Catholic doctrine in Maltese.

Vella wrote religious prose in Maltese and several stories of entertainment. His works include novels, short stories, and religious prose.

A monument of Mgr Alwiġ Vella was inaugurated on 26 June 2015 in Piazza Savina.

