Franciscan nun killed in Pakistan

Born in Victoria (Gozo), Marcellina Tabone made her religious vows in the Franciscan Congregation of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on 3 August 1967. In May 1968 she was sent to Pakistan, to the house of Mirpurkhas, where she finished her studies and improved her formation. She held various positions in the various houses of the mission: her main and most welcome task was teaching, which fully involved her in her delicate role as educator, and her active and generous love for the poor.

She was so absorbed in her mission that when she came to Malta for her holidays she thought of nothing but of her poor. In all the churches of Gozo she was seen as a witness to the people, talking and raising funds for the mission of Pakistan, which had almost become her second home.

But what was it that made her so attentive to her poor? Certainly her convinced religious and missionary vocation; her ardent love for the charism of the Congregation which she wanted to spread everywhere and at all costs; her ardent love for Christ who, in imitation of Mother Margherita Debrincat, she wanted to be known and loved always and everywhere.

In 1989 she was chosen as regional Superior. Ending this service in 1995, she returned to Mirpurkhas as the local superior and director of the school. Nationalized in the 1960s, the school had been returned to the nuns in poor condition; but, under the enterprising impulse of Sister Marcellina, it was rapidly reorganizing and gradually began to flourish again.

It was in that promising context that the drama as absurd as it was unpredictable took place: on the night between 27-28 June 1997 Sister Marcellina was killed by a Pakistani (with a gunshot fired at close range) in her room. No one witnessed this heinous and unjustified crime.

Huge was the surprise, the bewilderment and the pain for her tragic death: not only among the sisters, but also among the entire local population, who loved and respected her and could not understand how the desire for money (this, in fact, it is considered the most plausible motive for the crime) has come to arm the hand of its killer. Unfortunately, also due to the little investigative effort carried out by the competent authorities, the murderer of Sr. Marcellina is still unknown and unpunished.

A memorial service was offered at St. Patrick´s Cathedral in Hyderabad on 30 June for the missionary nun, who was well known, loved and respected by Catholics in southern Pakistan.

Her body was transferred to the Motherhouse of Gozo on 7 July 1997, where a solemn funeral was held presided by Msgr. Nikola Cauchi, bishop of Gozo. She is fondly remembered as a ‘courageous woman’ and as a ‘martyr of charity’. The sisters of her Congregation are well aware that, in heaven, they have a sister who intercedes for them and for their apostolate.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.