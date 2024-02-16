Philanthropist

The Marchese Vincenzo Bugeja was a prominent local merchant and successful businessman. He was the son of Carlo and Veneranda née Agius. Among his activities he was for several times the impresario at the Manoel Theatre. He was also one of the original shareholders of the Monte Carlo Casinò, which paid handsome dividends.

He devoted his vast wealth to philantropic purposes building the Conservatorio for poor girls in Santa Venera, which bears his name. He also built the first technical school in Malta, later known as San Filippo Neri. Besides the funds needed for the upkeep and maintenance of the conservatorio for girls, Bugeja bequeathed £20,000 worth of medicine for the poor, another £20,000 for emigration grants to needy workers.

On 6 April 1876, Bugeja was created Knight of the Garter by Prince Edward of Wales during his stop in Malta on his way back from India. He had also been made Marquis by Pope Leo XIII.

During the latter half of the nineteenth century he was often in the forefront of local politics. As a member of the Council of Government, member of the Reform party, Bugeja made various amendments in the criminal and commercial laws which brought relieving reforms to the various needy sectors of the Maltese society.

Bugeja married Annette, daughter of soprano Camilla Darbois on 30 April 1851.

He died aged 70 years at 10 St Barbara’s Bastion, Valletta and has buried at the chapel within the Conservatorio Vincenzo Bugeja, Santa Venera.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.