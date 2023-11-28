Co-foundress of the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart, and Servant of God

Born in Kerċem to a family of farmers, of Mikelanġ and Caterina, Virginia Debrincat received sound education. When she was still very young, she was attracted by religious life, but on account of her youth, Fr Joseph Diacono hesitated to admit her among the Franciscan Tertiaries that had been founded in Victoria in 1880. Some young ladies, who were educating children in a ‘Charity Home’ founded by Rev. Diacono, began to lead a consecrated life with the vows of chastity, obedience, and poverty. However, the statutes of the new congregation and Diacono’s activities were creating serious problems.

In 1881 Debrincat joined the congregation and in 1886 she was given the name of Margerita of the Sacred Heart. In 1888, when Diacono was not the superior anymore and at a time when the sisters were all going to be sent home, Margerita courageously declared that she could carry on her shoulders all the responsibility. It was a second birth for the congregation, which then counted only three houses.

Debrincat had the charisma of a foundress. The new rules she gave the congregation seemed more reasonable and the sisters began to nourish more hope for a better future. In 1889 she became the superior general of the reformed congregation. She founded many houses in Gozo, Malta, and in all the continents. But her name is particularly tied to the house she founded in Corfù.

Mother Margerita led a holy life. Many of her wise and practical sayings have been published and are most appreciated by those who aspire to lead a better life. For many years, she was the superior general of the Congregation, and all through her life, she never ceased to enlighten all those who met her.

The Franciscan Tertiaries of Malta are today known as Franciscans of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

In July 1988, the Bishop of Gozo, Mgr N. Cauchi initiated the process of Beatification, and was concluded in January 2000. The documents where consigned to the Congregation of Saints in Rome by the General Postulator Rev. Luca De Rosa OFM, and on 22 January the solemn conclusion of the ‘inchiesta diocesna’ (the diocesan process) was held at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, Gozo. On 4 March of 2004 the official presentation of the Positio, in which the documents of the Diocesan proess were collected.

In 12 April 2013, the Consulting Theologians given the responsibility by the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, given their positive vote for the recognition of the heroic virtues that Mother Margherita lived.

On 27 January 2014, Pope Francis signs the decree, declaring Mother Margherita Venerable, and on 4 July of the same year, a Thanksgiving Mass was held infront of the Parish Church of Kercem, for the Church’s pronounciation of Mother Margherita as Venerable. The celebrants included Mgr Mario Grech, Bishop of Gozo, the Apostolic Nuncio, Mgr Aldo Cavalli, the Auxiliary Bishop of Gozo, Mgr Charles Scicluna, and the Postulator of thr Cause, Fr GianGiuseppe Califano OFM.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.