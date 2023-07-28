Superior-General of the Dorothean Congregation

Born in London, the daughter of Guido De Piro and Luisa Bertha Capon, Marie De Piro D’Amico was educated at St Joseph’s Convent, Broadstairs, Kent, and at St Dorothy’s in Mdina. In 1927 she joined the Dorotheans in Rome. Besides religious studies, she also followed various pedagogical courses. In 1937 she was appointed teacher of English and headmistress (1937-1954) at Mdina where she carried out both duties and also taught music. In 1927 she obtained the LRSM (pianoforte).

DePiro D’Amico served as provincial of the North American province (1954-1961), vicar general with residence in Rome (1961-1966), and superior general for two terms (1966-1973, 1973-1979). In 1979 she opened a mission community in Taiwan and worked actively in that mission (1983-1987). In 1987 she returned definitely to Malta. Her service in the congregation entailed frequent travel to the different communities and schools.

In 1994 DePiro D’Amico was nominated member of the National Order of Merit of the Republic of Malta.

She died aged 93 years at St Dorothy’s Convent, Mdina, and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.