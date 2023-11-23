Humanitarian Hero

Founder of the Fraternities of San Calogero of Rabat, Gozo, and of San Isodoro for the Gozitan farmers, Friar Michelangelo Axisa OFM. Conv., took an active part in the humanitarian activities aiding those stricken with plague in 1813.

Born in Valletta to Fortunato Axisa and Angela née Debono, a noble couple, he received the name Ġorġ on his baptism at the Collegiate Parish Church of St Paul's Shipwreck, Valletta. Joining the Order of Friars Minor Conventual, he was sent to Sicily for his studies, receiving Michelangelo as his religious name. Ordained to the priesthood on 20 April of the following year, he began lecturing in public schools. He received a degree in Sacred Theology in 1795. His parents covered the expenses for the building of the chapel and oratory of Saint Francis in Rabat, Gozo.

Friar Michelangelo was appointed superior of the convent of the Franciscan Conventual Fathers of Rabat, Gozo during the French occupation of Malta. He was arrested by the French while trying to cross the channel between Malta and Gozo, during the night of 4 September 1798, but was later released. When the French left Malta in 1800, he was appointed by the British Government a member on various boards. During the plague which hit the islands in 1813, he had the medical doctor in charge of the plague stricken victims of Xagħra stay at the convent, and aided many of those suffering from the terrible disease.

Guardian of the Rabat convent for several years, Friar Michelangelo passed away on April 15, 1847, aged 83, when he had already lost his eyesight, and was laid to rest at the Santa Maria Cemetery, limits of Rabat, Gozo.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.