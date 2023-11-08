Lyricist

Born in Żejtun to Giovanni Battista and Gaetana née Spiteri, Mikiel Cassar was ordained priest by Bishop Pietro Pace on 21 December 1895.

Since he was still a seminarian, together with a young Carmelo Psaila, Malta's future National Poet, Cassar started writing poems. Together with fellow Żejtun seminarian, Feliċ Micallef Grimaud, he authored a poem to Dun Karm on his priesthood ordination in 1894.

A capable lyricist, Cassar authored the popular hymn to St Catherine of Alexandria A Santa Caterina also known as Dei Sacri Ministri for the Beland Band which is played to this day. Other sonnets include In Occasione Dell'Anua Festività Commemorante il Naufragio a Malta del Grande Apostolo Genti San Paolo celebrata con somma pompa in Valletta nella Ins. Colleg. Matr. e Parr. Chiesa che dal Medesimo Santo S'Appella 10 Febbraio 1894, and All'Eroina d'Alessandria S.Caterina V.M. Quando pomposamente se ne celebrava il di Festive Delia S. Matr. Parr. e Arcip. Chiesa Della Città Beland – 25 Novembre 1902.

This hymn to St Catherine, composed by Carlo Diacono, is played every year on the day before the feast of St Catherine by the Beland Band.

Dun Mikiel passed away at the early age of 39. A street in Żejtun was named after him in 1937.

