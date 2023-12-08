Artist

Oliver was born in Lija, the son of Louis Agius and Vincenza née Cannataci. Oliver Agius was educated in government schools, St Aloysius College Birkirkara, and the Pace School of Commerce.

In 1934 he joined the Civil Service and was posted as postal clerk within the Malta Civil Service and in the following year he was engaged as 3rd Class Clerk within the Customs Department. In 1937, he was trasferred as Acting Registrar in the Gozo Courts and in 1948 he was appointed as Officer within the Accounts Section of the Inland Revenue at the time of the legislative introduction and setting up of the Income Tax Department. In 1957, he was Secretary to the Director of Education, Education Department, and two years afterwards he was an Administratve Officer within the Water and Electricity Department. In 1965, he was appointed Assistant Manager within the Water Works Department.

He was 38 years old when he started his artistic training in painting and design, and he attended the Government School of Art’s evening course held between 1948 and 1952. Agius furthered his studies in Italy where he attended courses in art and familiarised himself with the most renowned artistic centres in Italy, exactly in the Accademia Vanucci of Perugia, and Austria.

Agius, whose main speciality was landscape and still life painting, was an active member of the Modern Art Group and ‘Atelier 56’, besides participating in other local exhibitions. Agius was represented at the Biennale Internazionale d’Arte held in Venice in 1958, and he also participated in the Commonwealth Exhibition organised in London, UK, and other expositions abroad.

He was a member of the Society of Administrative and Executive Civil Servants, the Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce, as well as the Malta Cultural Institute, the Società Dante Alighieri, the Royal Overseas League - St George’s Club as well as the Civil Service Sports Club.

Oliver Agius served in the Home Guard during World War Two and was awarded the Defence Medal.

Oliver Agius married Carmelina Sammut Inglott on 8 April 1937 who bore him two sons, Louis, Norman, and a daughter, Mary Rose.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.