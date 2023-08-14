Musical Director

Born in Cospicua, but lived in Vittoriosa, Scicluna started his musical studies at the age of nine. He studied music with the Duke of Edinburgh Band Club of Vittoriosa, and furthered his studies with maestros Ignazio Catania, Carmelo Abela, Gaetano Grech and Giuseppe Farrugia.

In 1903 Scicluna joined the Maria Mater Gratiae Band Club of Żabbar as band master, while in 1906 he joined the Prince of Wales Band club of Vittoriosa. During his eight years as musical director he composed the hymn in honour of St Dominic.

By this time Scicluna established himself as an efficient musical director and in 1908 he directed a musical programme by the King’s Own Band Club of Valletta.

Other musical engagements for Scicluna were bandmaster with Maria Mater Gratiae Band Club of Żabbar (1903-1918, and 1928-1957), De Rohan Band Club of Ħaż-Żebbuġ (1914-1920), Melita Band Club, Msida (1927-1928), Duke of Edinburgh of Vittoriosa (1924-1951).

In 1919 Scicluna joined the British Services as bandmaster and travelled to England, Tunisia, Port Said and Alexandria.

Scicluna composed several marches, symphonies and other pieces of music.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.