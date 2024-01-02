Heir to the Ottoman Empire

One of the most enigmatic figures in Malta's history, Padre Ottomano (formerly named Osman), was allegedly, the first born son of Sultan Ibrahim I. This mysterious character and his mother Sultana Zafira were captured by the Knights of Malta when they seized a giant galleon on 28 September, 1644.

He was raised in Malta, and Grand Master Lascaris showed a personal interest in the boy, who soon had him educated under the Dominican Friars in Rabat. Osman was received into the Christian faith in February 1655 as ‘Domenico di San Tommaso’. Deciding to enter religious life through the Order of Preachers, he received the habit on 30 October, 1658, from Friar Giuseppe Costanzo OP., taking his Solemn Vows on 21 October, 1659. Successively, the Master General of the Order wanted to personally take care of Ottomano’s studies. When he moved to Rome, Pope Alexander VII also took personal interest in him. After much-publicized sojourns in Messina, Naples, Rome, and Paris, he participated in one of the Christian campaigns of the war of Candia.

He returned back to Malta as Prior of the Porto Salvo church in Valletta and Vicar General of his Order, Padre Domenico Ottomano died at the early age of 34, on 25 October, 1676, and was buried after a solemn funeral with pomp in the Porto Salvo Church.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.