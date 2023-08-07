Judge and Professor

The youngest among nine siblings of Nicola De Bono and Maria née Psaila, De Bono was born in Valletta. De Bono graduated in laws in Malta on 5 August 1874 and pursued further studies in Naples under the distinguished penalist, Senator Enrico Pessina. He was called to the Bar in 1875.

In October 1885 Debono was appointed professor of criminal and commercial law and of the history of legislation and jurisprudence at the UM. For several years he was examiner at Flores College and at the university. De Bono is considered a great reformer of the Maltese educational system and of the UM. He also served on the senate of the UM for several years.

In 1892 De Bono was appointed judge and he served as chairman or member on several government commissions.

De Bono’s patriotism and knowledge of Maltese history led him to pen a historical interpretation for the benefit of his countrymen. Written in Italian and published in 1899, De Bono’s Maltese history immediately became a popular textbook in the elementary schools. The work so pleased the British Governor that by 1903, an English translation done by Prof. Daniel Fallon, and entirely Government financed, appeared in print; while Ġużè Muscat Azzopardi’s Maltese version came out concurrently.

He died in office just after having finished a trial by jury four days before.

Paolo De Bono married Marianna Sammut on 22 January 1883 and they had five children: Maria, Josephine, Camillo, Elena, and Teresa.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.