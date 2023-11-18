Composer

Reputed to be the most eminent Maltese musician of the nineteenth century, Paolo was born at Valletta, the son of Dr Giuseppe Nani and Caterina née Recau. His grandfather, Angelo*, was the first of the Nanis to settle in Malta after marrying Ninfa Schembri in 1768. Angelo and his brother Emanuele were celebrities as violinists throughout Italy. Paolo was a descendant of Angelo Nani*, an 18th-century court violinist to Grandmaster Pinto de Fonseca. Nani who was of Venetian origin founded Malta’s most distinguished musical dynasty.

Nani studied law, following in his father Giuseppe’s footsteps, graduating Juris Utriusque Doctor (JUD) in 1832, when he was only 18. As he grew older he became aware that neither literature nor jurisprudence was part of his natural tendency in life. Nani was a very kind person and thus ever ready to please others and to give joy rather than receive it. He gradually became obsessed with the idea that the wider musical education was the greater was peace and hapiness in life.

He studied music in Malta under Don Giuseppe Burlon* and Emanuele Muscat, and harmony in Naples under the famous Zingarelli at the Conservatorio San Pietro a Maiella. While in Naples he befriended Donizetti, already famous with his compositions. It is said that while in Naples, in 1838 Nani showed his friend Donizetti a symphony which he had composed during his student years. It impressed Donizetti so much that he considered him his equal. For Donizetti, it was distressing to learn that, on the completion of his study course of ‘perfezionamento’, Nani intended to return to Malta. Before they parted they exchanged as mementos their own pens.

Nani returned to Malta on 4 August 1838, and in line with students who followed a comprehensive course in a Naples conservatory, Paolo returned a maestro di musica and in an excellent position to start the desired career.

The following year he composed the popular antiphone Sancti Paule for the Collegiate church of St Paul in Valletta. He was appointed director of the Royal Opera House orchestra, Valletta and became maestro di cappella at St Paul Shipwrecked Church, Valletta and several other parishes. In 1861 for the occasion of the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, he composed the Flos Carmeli, a confirmation of his great love for Our Lady of Mount Carmel. His antiphones Sancte Paule and Flos Carmeli are still very popular.

The popularity of Nani’s music dominated both religious and lay circles on the island. Nani was appointed master of music in government schools in the three cities. Many considered a certificate of proficiency from Nani as the highest qualification a musician could ever possess.

Paolo Nani’s fame was as widespread in Italy. In Bologna the Academia Filarmonica included him in their Maestri Compositori, a publication of prestige among all professional musicians at the time, on the issue of 28 November 1878.

Paolo Nani composed 35 antiphones, a few of them being used for different feasts. These antiphones indicate that, at the apex of its popularity, thr Nani cappella was constracted to provide liturgical music, generally on a regular basis, for the churches of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Valletta; St Paul’s Shipwreck, Valletta; the Franciscan Minors, (known as Ta’ Ġieżu), Valletta; St Augustine’s, Valletta; St Dominic’s (feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, Valletta; Żurrieq (feasts of St Catherine and Our Lady of Mount Carmel); Żebbuġ (feats St Philip of Aggira and St Joseph); Rabat, Vittoriosa, Naxxar, Żejtun, Mosta, Tarxien, Balzan, Luqa, Ħamrun, Żabbar, St Julian’s; Sliema (Stella Maris); Safi; Mdina (Our Lady of Mount Carmel); and Rabat Gozo (St George).

Paolo married Maddalena née Cuschieri on 22 July 1834 during the period of his studies in Naples, and they had two children, Elvira and Anton, who inherited the cappella that Paolo Nani considered his own future.

Paolo Nani died on the 23 March 1904. His funeral took place the following day with a cortege from his residence in South Street to St Paul’s Collegiate in Valletta where a requiem high mass was sung preasente cadavere. All philharmonic clubs and various parrochial associations were present. His son, Antonio, who was the chief mournier composed a special Messa de Requiem for the occasion. This was conducted by Prof. Mro. Emanuele Bartoli*.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.