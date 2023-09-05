Trade Unionist

Cacciottolo, born in Vittoriosa, was the son of Vincent Cacciottolo and Angolina née Bonnici. At the age of 15, he joined the Dockyard as an engine fitter apprentice.

Cacciottolo was very active as an amateur stage actor and wrote and translated dramas and farces. As a dockyard worker, politics were also to his heart, but in those times prospects at the Dockyard were rather poor.

In 1927, soon after he had got married, he left for Australia, but he returned four and half years later. He rejoined the Dockyard as a fitter and was eventually promoted to chargeman and later foreman of engine fitters.

In March 1933 he became editor of the monthly Labour paper, Il-Ħelsien.

At the first GWU general delegates conference in October 1943, Cacciottolo was elected member of its national executive and president of the Admirality Section. He served as president of the GWU (1949-53), delegate for the National Assembly (1945-47), and chairman of the PL extraordinary general conference in September-October 1949 during the Marshall Plan and the ‘split’ issues. A member of the MLP national executive committee (1950-52), Cacciottolo successfully contested the 1950 and 1951 general elections but he resigned his parliamentary seat in October 1952.

Cacciottolo was a staunch Labourite, a fire-brand trade-union leader, and an eloquent speaker.

He married Lucia Licari on 12 April 1927 and they had two daughters, Angolina and Lorenza, and a son, Joseph.

He died at St Luke’s Hospital and was buried at the Addolorata Cemetery.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.