Politician

Salvatore Cachia Zammit was born in Valletta, son of Matteo Cachia and Marianna née Zammit.

He was returned to the council of government in 1870, 1875, and 1880. In 1877 he formed part of a delegation to London to discuss matters of local interest with the secretary of state for the colonies.

In 1887 Cachia Zammit was nominated one of the directors of the Savings Bank. Throughout the cholera epidemic which ravaged the islands in the same year, he served as secretary of the Għaxaq committee and as president and secretary of the Marsaxlokk committee.

In 1889, Cachia Zammit was again returned to the Council of Government, and in 1890 he was appointed as one of the unofficial members of the executive council. He was again returned in 1891 and 1892, but he resigned his seat in 1895.

Elected again in 1898, in 1899 Cachia Zammit accompanied Dr Fortunato Mizzi to London for discussions with the secretary of state for the colonies, Joseph Chamberlain.

In 1909 Cachia Zammit was nominated a member of the board of charity and of the committee for the management of the public library. In the same year he was again returned to the Council of Government and again appointed an unofficial member of the Executive Council.

In 1913 he was appointed companion of the Order of St Michael and St George. He died single aged 87 years at his residence at Birżebbuġa.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.