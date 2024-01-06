Master Builder

Salvatore Xerri was born in Lija. He spent all his working life in the public service and was in the Civil Artificers from 1803, Capomastro (master builder) for Rural Property from 1808, Assistant Superintendent of Public Works from 1814, and Capomastro of Works and Repairs from 1825.

In those days the periti in government service were allowed private practice and he is frequently mentioned by Michele Cachia, Francesco Sammut, and Giovanni Sammut as a collaborator.

Salvatore Xerri was held in high regard by the authorities by his involvement with Bighi Hospital, built by the Royal Engineers. In October 1829 Commodore Campbell requested the Civil Government to transfer Salvatore Xerri to the Naval Services. The Administrative Director was not too happy to lose his top man.

Salvatore Xerri died three months later, aged 53, on February 1830 and his place at Bighi was taken by his youngest brother Gaetano.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.