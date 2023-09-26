Broadcaster

Born at Sliema, the son of Anthony Tellus and Maria Rosaria née Amato, Salvinu studied at Flores College, the Lyceum, and the UM. He joined the civil service as postal clerk in 1937, and in 1949 was appointed assistant assessor of income tax. During World War II he had served in the special constabulary (1940-1954), the Air Raid Warning System, Telephone Department (1940-1941), and the Home Guard (1942-1943). He was awarded the Defence Medal in 1944 and the George Cross Commemorative Medal in 1993.

Better known as ‘Iz-Ziju Salv’, the presenter of children’s programmes, Tellus produced programmes on Rediffusion (1946-1969) and on MTV (1962-1963).

Tellus was involved in several non-governmental organizations. He was member, Malta Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce, Malta Atlantic Association, and Board of Charity Commission, founder-member and first vice-president, hon. secretary, Malta Welfare Society for the Mentally Handicapped, and president of the Guardian Angel School.

He attended the Nato briefers’ course in Paris (1963), was Malta delegate at International Congress, Berne (1964) and London (1968) of the World Federation for Mental Health General Assembly Meeting, and the 3rd international congress of Societies for the Mentally Handicapped, Paris (1966).

Salvinu married Rita Briffa on 1 June 1944 and they had eight children: Antoine, Marcel, Reginald, John, Mario, Pierre Chanel, Mireille, and Dorothy. After the death of his first wife, he married Mary Abela in 1982.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.