A biography of sculptor, designer, artist and musician Salvu Bugeja (1920-2010) has been launched.

Bugeja’s works are found all over Malta and Gozo. These include sacred artworks in cathedrals and churches, designs and sculptures in band clubs and festa street decorations.

The 200-page hardbound book takes a look at Bugeja’s upbringing, his experiences, his inspiration and his works, among others. This edition is limited to 100 copies.

The publication was partly financed by the National Book Council. All proceeds will go to the Puttinu Cares Foundation.