A biography of sculptor, designer, artist and musician Salvu Bugeja (1920-2010) has been launched. 

Bugeja’s works are found all over Malta and Gozo. These include sacred artworks in cathedrals and churches, designs and sculptures in band clubs and festa street decorations.

The 200-page hardbound book takes a look at Bugeja’s upbringing, his experiences, his inspiration and his works, among others. This edition is limited to 100 copies.

The publication was partly financed by the National Book Council. All proceeds will go to the Puttinu Cares Foundation.

Salvu Bugeja playing the double base in an undated file photo.Salvu Bugeja playing the double base in an undated file photo.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.