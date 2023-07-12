Educationalist and Genealogist

Santu was born in Qrendi, son of Leonardo Agius and Marianna née Zammit. He was the first-born in a numerous and poor family known as ‘Tal-Katuħa’. Santu wished to study for the priesthood. He found the support of all his family. Since he needed some form of regular income, his parents were prompt to give him the house in which they lived so as to satisfy his financial requirements as a priest. Santu was ordained priest on 17 March 1888.

Rev. Santu mainly worked in the Qrendi parish church and dedicated his life and strength for the benefit of the villagers.

In 1915 Dun Sant Agius paid out of his own pocket to set off the erection of the third primary school of Qrendi in Żurrieq Road on lands which were acquired by temporary emphyteusis. He had the spacious school known after him – ‘L-Iskola ta’ Dun Sant’. He moved to action rather than grumbled like his villagers. Given that he miscalculated the necessary capital expenditure, he had to bequeat fields so that his heirs would be able to meet the remaining expenditure. His investment was of great benefit for the education of the children of Qrendi as his funded primary school in the village served very well its purpose for more than forty years, and operated from c.1915 to 1958 in the course of an epoch that witnessed important milestones in the history of Maltese education, first by the introduction of compulsory attendance (1923) and within twenty five years by the establishment of compulsory education (1947). Dun Santu Agius, a great gentleman, had made the achievement of his life by successfully tackling such an important project. He did not care that it cost him more than all his savings, and when he passed away he still had debts to settle.

Rev. Santu Agius had a ‘Giuliana’ (Geneological archives) in his possession. He was a popular genealogist so much so that he drew the attention of Ġwann Mamo* who mentioned him in his well-known social novel Ulied in-Nanna Venut fl-Amerka. He was called ‘Dun Sant tal-Ligati Illigati’ by Ġwann Mamo. Dun Santu had the habit to carry under his arm rather than in a satchel his files and copy books for the annotations of rites of passage. After his death, a little while after the end of WWII, his unmarried sisters Pawlina and Felicità burnt the ‘Giuliana’ under a tree in St Saviour Street, Qrendi.

Rev. Santu Agius died at the age of 71 at his residence in Main Street, Qrendi and was buried in the grave of the clergy in the parish church of Qrendi.

A bust of Dun Santu Agius, by sculptor Noel Galea Bason was unveiled on 20 February 2016 at the foyer of the Primary School of Qrendi.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.