Chief Justice, Governor-General and first President of the Republic

Anthony the son of Joseph Mamo and Carola nèe Brincat was born in Birkirkara and educated at the Archbishop’s Seminary and the RUM where he graduated BA (1931) and LLD (1934). As the first student in the course, he was awarded the Government travelling scholarship and the Bugeja scholarship which enabled him to take short courses at London University and the University of Perugia.

Mamo was in private practice for just a year before he joined the public service. In 1936 he was appointed member of the commission which, under the chairmanship of Judge William Harding, was entrusted with the task of preparing a revised edition of all the Laws of Malta. In World War II Mamo gave his services for refugee work and the general welfare.

In 1942 Mamo joined the attorney-general’s office as crown counsel. Appointed senior crown counsel (1950-1952), and deputy attorney general (1955-1956), he served as chief legal adviser under four prime ministers - Sir Paul Boffa, Dr Enrico Mizzi, Dr Ġorġ Borg Olivier, and Dom Mintoff.

Mamo was professor of criminal law at the UM (1943-1957). For many years he was a member of the Senate and president of the University Council. For his contribution to higher education, the UM conferred on him the degree of D. Litt (honoris causa) (1966).

In 1957 Mamo was appointed chief justice and president of the court of appeal. In 1964 he became the first president of the constitutional court while in 1967 he was appointed the first president of the court of criminal appeals.

In 1962 Mamo was appointed acting governor pending the arrival of the new British governor. In 1971 he was appointed governor general, the first and only Maltese to hold that office. In 1974, on Malta becoming a republic, Mamo was unanimously elected by the Maltese parliament as the country’s first president.

In 1955 he was awarded the OBE and in 1957 he was appointed Honorary Queen’s Counsel. In 1962 Mamo was nominated a knight of grace of the Venerable Order of St John, while in 1960 knight bachelor, the last Maltese dignitary to be so honoured.

In 1993 Mamo was awarded the honour of Sieħeb il-Ġieħ, the highest honour in the Order of Ġieħ ir-Repubblika. He was also, as former president of Malta, a companion of honour of the National Order of Merit. In 1996 Mamo received from the local council the distinction of Ġieħ Birkirkara, his home town.

Mamo married Margaret Agius on 15 August 1939 and they had two daughters, Josephine and Monica, and a son, John.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.