Judge

Born in Valletta, Giuseppe Calcedonio was the son of Paolo Debono and Anna née Mizzi.

He served under the Order, the French, and the British. He was educated at the Jesuit college and abroad, from where he graduated in jurisprudence.

Debono was appointed judge by Grand Master De Rohan at the Mdina law courts, continued in his function after the fall of the Order by the French and the British authorities allowed him to keep his post.

One of the finest examples of Debono’s sense of impartiality was his handling of the case of Giovanni Spiridione Bruno, a Maltese physician, who following his mysterious escape from the besieged city of Valletta, was suspected of spying by the Maltese and tried as traitor. During the trial, Judge Debono was under continuous duress, and was himself threatened with death unless he complied with the crowd’s demands. Showing a complete indifference to the firearms which were pointed at his breast, he resolutely refused to comply. Judge Debono said that he would prefer death to participation in an unjust conviction. He was spared, but the mob took the law into their own hands and, dragging the poor victim out of Dr Debono’s presence, summarily executed him.

In 1813, Dr Debono was godfather – by proxy – at the baptism at the Church of Porto Salvo Valletta, of his grandson, Ignatius Falzon, who was beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2001.

When the British took over the administration of the country, Judge Debono became the model of British justice. His presence at the bar became synonymous with law, guaranteeing the respect needed to boost the people’s trust independence of Maltese judiciary.

Dr Giuseppe Calcedonio Debono was the third Maltese dignitary to become a Knight Grand Cross. His investiture took place in the Hall of St Michael and St George on 28 May, 1832.

Giuseppe Calcedonio Debono was the husband of Gaetana Borg, widow of lawyer John Grungo.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.