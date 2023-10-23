Chief Justice

Born in Floriana, the son of Notary Baldassere, Carbone graduated LL.D. at the UM (1862). In 1858 he joined the civil service as copyist in the commercial court, being transferred to the first hall of the civil court in 1863. He later performed the same duties in the court of appeal.

until he resigned in 1865. In 1868 he was appointed reporter in the criminal court and in 1877, in the absence of the crown advocate, he acted as crown advocate for the criminal court.

Between 1880 and 1894 Carbone served as crown advocate. In 1889 he was appointed secretary to Sir John Lintorn Simmons who had been nominated extraordinary envoy and minister plenipotentiary to the Holy See. In 1894 he gave evidence before the Privy Council on the marriage question. He was also president of the committee for the management of the Public Library (1882) and, during the cholera epidemic (1887), he was a member of the central committee set up by the government to give evidence as to the steps to be taken in the circumstances and to relieve distress. He also served as acting chief secretary (1892, 1894).

Between 1895 and his retirement in September 1913, Carbone served as chief justice and president of the court of appeal. In 1898 he was also appointed vice-president of the Council of Government, while in 1902 he represented the judiciary during the coronation festivities of Edward VII.

Vice-president of the Società Archeologica e Scientifica (1902), Carbone was also the recipient of several honours. In 1887 he was created companion of the Order of St Michael and St George and was promoted to knight commander in 1891. After his elevation to the Bench, he was created knight grand cross in 1900. In 1890, Pope Leo XIII conferred on him the title of knight of the Order of St Gregory the Great and, in 1903, he was honoured with the title of knight commander of the Royal Victorian Order by Edward VII.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.