Eminent Historian

Hannibal was born in Floriana, the son of Joseph Scicluna and Carmela née Galdes. He received his education at St Ignatius College, the Gozo Seminary, and the UM from where he obtained the diploma of legal procurator. Scicluna was awarded the degrees of MA (1938) and LLD (honoris causa) in 1966 from the UM.

Scicluna joined the civil service at the age of 22 and retired when he was well past his sixtieth birthday.

Scicluna held two important government civil service posts during his life: librarian at the National Library and director of the National Museum. The Order’s archives at the National Library were catalogued on his initiative.

Scicluna was Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur (1918); member of the British Empire (1935); knight bachelor with the title of Sir (1955); grand cross with ribbon and grand cross of merit, Sovereign Military Order of Malta; grand cross, Military Constantine Order of St George; knight commander, Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus; and knight of honour, Order of the House of Lippe (1973). He was also fellow, Society of Antiquaries; fellow, Royal Commonwealth Society; fellow, Heraldry Society; and member, International Committee of Historical Science, Paris. In recognition of his services he was awarded the King George V Jubilee Medal, the King George VI Coronation Medal, and the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Medal.

Sir Hannibal Scicluna was also very actively involved in philanthropic and cultural activities. He was chairman of the British Red Cross Committee (Malta) and of the MMDNA.

Scicluna is the author of several historical publications. These include some of the documents of the Archives of the Sovereign Order of St John of Jerusalem in Malta, the Acts and Documents relating to the French Occupation of Malta in 1798-1800, the list of Manuscripts and other Records preserved amongst the various Collections of the Archivio Apostolico Vaticano bearing on the history of Malta with special reference to the Order of St John of Jerusalem and the Inquisition in Malta about the Church of St John in Valletta and the Order of St John of Jerusalem and Places of Interest in Malta and Gozo.

Scicluna, who made a donation of more than 2,000 works of Melitensia to Oxford University, lived to the ripe old age of 101.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.