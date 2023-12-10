Patriot

Parisio Moscati was born in Malta from a noble family, and lived at Palazzo Parisio in Merchants Street, Valletta. He married the Baroness of Benwarrad. He was the last person who was created a Knight of Devotion by Grand Master Hompesch in 1797.

During the revolt of the Maltese against the French in 1798, Parisio, then in his early twenties, joined the insurgents and led a group of volunteers throughout the campaign. In 1799 he was elected to represent Naxxar at the Maltese Congress. He was not only the Naxxar representative but also the commander of the Naxxar volunteer battalion, which was maintained at his own expense throughout the whole period of hostilities. He used to give the products of his extensive orchards and fields (some of which were the grounds of the Malta International Trade Fair), to those in need.

Parisio Moscati strongly espoused the British cause and incurred sacrifices in promoting British interests.

He gave up his splendid town house as a residence for the General Officers Commanding the troops, and lent his country house to be used as barracks; he also surrendered the produce of his garden for the use of the British troops.

In 1801 General Pigot appointed Parisio to the command of the Maltese Militia, and in 1803 he was appointed Lieutenant Colonel Commandant of a provincial Battalion. In 1815 he was appointed Lieutenant Commandant for the 1st district: Valletta, Floriana, Vittoriosa, Senglea and Cospicua.

On December 1821 Count Parisio was nominated a Knight Commander of the Order. He was a Lord Lieutenant of one of the Districts, and was appointed to that post by Maitland in June 1815. On 31 January, 1822, a warrant was issued dispensing with Sir Paolo Parisio’s investiture as a Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George. On 13 July 1836 Sir Paolo Parisio was invested as a Knight Grand Cross of St Michael and St George.

He died, aged 65, and was buried at Ta’ Ġieżu church in Valletta. His funeral was attended by Sir Henry Bouverie as well as the President of the Court of Appeal, Sir Ignatius Bonavia.

