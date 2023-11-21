Judge

Pullicino was born in Mdina to judge Dr Giovanni Pullicino and Giorgina née Mifsud, and educated at St Aloysius College and the UM. He graduated LLD in 1907 and was called to the Bar in 1910 where he had a distinguished career. He was appointed advocate for the poor in 1918.

Pullicino was appointed judge in 1928 but he resigned in 1929 to take up the post of treasury counsel and public prosecutor. In 1934 he was created knight bachelor by King George V.

Sir Philip was appointed attorney general in 1937, a post he retained until 1941 when he retired. He was a member of the Executive Council and an official member of the Council of Government in 1939.

Sir Philip was legal advisor to HM Forces and treasury solicitor’s agent. (1934-55). For several years he was assessor at the Curia.

In 1943 Sir Philip was promotor and a director of the Malta Landowners Protection Association. He was also elected president of the Casino Maltese four times.

