Painter

The son of Mastro Sebastiano Herar, a Frenchman, and his second wife, Paulica née Xerri, Stefano Erardi was born in Valletta. He started his artistic career in an outmoded late mannerist style formed, perhaps by studying paintings in Maltese churches and collections.

Erardi was favourably exposed to various opportunities allowing his artistic talents to flourish. The connections secured by the Order and the Church with Sicily, Naples, and Rome prospered into an eventful artistic milieu also crucial for Erardi’s formation. Alessio Erardi, Sigismondo Dimech, and Carlo Gimach have been his pupils.

Erardi seems to have been held in esteem in government and ecclesiastical circles.

He painted several important altarpieces for Maltese churches and enjoyed the patronage of the Order of St John.

Stefano was financially well off and led a comfortable lifestyle. He was married twice, first to Caterina née Buttigieg, a widow in 1669 and secondly to Angelica née Caruana, also a widow in 1676.

This biography is part of the collection created by Michael Schiavone over a 30-year period. Read more about Schiavone and his initiative here.