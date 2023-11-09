Scientist and Author

Born at Għargħur, Stefano was the son of Alessio Zerafa and Grazio née Grima. He was professor of medicine, physiology, pathology and natural history at the University of Malta between 1815 and 1856. He was also in charge of the Argotti Gardens at Floriana.

He lived in Valletta, and later resided at Żurrieq with his sister, but when he married he settled in Valletta.

Zerafa was an avid collector of Maltese plants, and is best known for his Thesaurus of Flora of the Maltese Islands, Floree Melitensis Thesaurus, which he compiled between 1827 and 1831.

In this book Zerafa included for the first time, a plant indigenous to Malta, which he had found on the southern cliffs of the island and named it Centaurea Spathulata. His discovery has been chosen as the National Plant of Malta.

Stefano Zerafa was married to Anna Mifsud.

