Artist

Born in Vittoriosa, DeDominici was the daughter of wealthy Neapolitans Onofrio de Dominici and Giovannella Rosella née Protopsalti, who, by 1650 had moved to Valletta.

From early youth DeDominici showed a special aptitude for drawing like her elder brother Raimondo, a painter, and her other brother Rev Francesco, a priest. She joined the Theresian Order of Carmelites, but her talents were discovered by the famous painter Mattia Preti, a friend of the family. Besides directing her along the right artistic lines, Preti used her to assist him to paint several female figures in the conventual church of St John’s.

In 1682 DeDominici went to Rome and studied under Maratta, head of the renowned St Luke’s Academy.

Suor Maria is buried at the Chapel of St Catherine in the church of St Lawrence, Vittoriosa.

